A funny thing happened on The Marvels‘ way to streaming. Despite releasing in theaters to widespread disinterest in November, once the MCU sequel hit digital people suddenly started giving it some much-needed positive attention.

Sure enough, upon its arrival on Disney Plus, the film that seemed destined to become the most forgotten and least-viewed Marvel Studios production earned itself a surprising groundswell of popularity and some enduring chart-topping powers. “Hey, I wish I saw this in cinemas,” said a whole bunch of folks, while those that did and enjoyed it glared at the camera like Jim from The Office.

Speaking of John Krasinski, he definitely won’t be reprising his role as Reed Richards in The Fantastic Four, which promises to carve out an exciting new corner of the MCU. Marvel’s First Family have one of the richest rosters of associated characters in all of comics, so Kevin Feige and company will no doubt be hoping to fuel years’ worth of storylines based around them. But could the rise of the Silver Surfer lead to the crushing downfall of Carol Danvers?

Silver Surfer spin-off claims could be bad news for Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel

Photos via Marvel Studios/20th Century Fox/Remix by Christian Bone

Hot on the heels of The Fantastic Four announcement, a rumor has emerged that a Silver Surfer spin-off is in the works at Marvel Studios. As has been suspected for the longest time, Norrid Radd is said to be making his way to the MCU in The Fantastic Four, with Marvel supposedly on the hunt for an actor as you read these words. This is totally uncorroborated as yet, but it does come from insider Daniel Richtman, who claimed that Pedro Pascal was playing Reed Richards before that was officially confirmed.

Silver Surfer is easily one of the most important characters Marvel inherited from Fox because, despite only making the one movie appearance to date, he’s one of the most integral cosmic characters in Marvel’s canon. You could even argue that he’s Marvel’s single most integral cosmic character. And that’s why the studio apparently being keen to promote him to leading status could be bad news for Carol Danvers, who currently stands as the MCU’s top-tier extraterrestrial tentpole.

As The Marvels made clear, by pairing her up with heroes from Ms. Marvel, WandaVision, and Secret Invasion, not to mention using her movie to set up the coming of the X-Men, Carol certainly was viewed as an anchor for the entire MCU. However, with the film underperforming so drastically there’s every chance that Marvel is working on pivoting focus away from her. Just look at how we’ve learned that Kang’s role was already being decreased after Quantumania bombed, before Jonathan Majors’ legal troubles came to light.

Larson herself remains cagey about her Marvel future, but even if she does end up returning for Avengers 5 and Secret Wars, there’s a decent chance that, in a few years time, space might not have enough space for both Captain Marvel and Silver Surfer.