‘The Marvels’ slips in a ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ callback you probably missed

The Marvels just dropped a new trailer showcasing Zawe Ashton’s villainous Dar-Benn, a Kree warrior who looks like she’s going to put up a fierce battle against Carol Danvers, Kamala Khan, and Monica Rambeau. Much of the movie will be set away from Earth, though it seems we’re going to take one more trip back to New York somewhere along the way.

The city has been through a lot over the last few years, though it seems The Marvels is set to pick up where Spider-Man: No Way Home left off. The climax of that movie was set on and around the Statue of Liberty, which was in the midst of a Captain America-themed makeover in commemoration of Steve Rogers. And, in a nice bit of attention to detail, as of The Marvels work the statue is now complete.

Image via Marvel Studios

If you look closely at the top left corner of the image you’ll see that Lady Liberty is still holding Cap’s shield aloft and we think this new gold-plated version is going to stick around in the MCU for some time yet.

For a consistent universe, the MCU has often had continuity breaks that don’t make sense, like Avengers Tower often being absent from New York panoramas or nobody seeming to care or notice the frozen Celestial sticking out of the ocean.

But someone clearly cares, and we appreciate that someone at Marvel Studios left a note that this is how the Statue of Liberty must look in all Marvel Studios projects.

The Marvels hits theaters on 10 Nov. 2023.