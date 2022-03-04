Park Seo-joon, who’s joining the MCU in the upcoming film The Marvels, has admitted that he couldn’t believe Marvel Studios offered him a part in its ever-expanding superhero universe. Though he’s been a notable name in his native South Korea for a while, Park’s minor but memorable role in the multiple Oscar-winning Parasite was his first big break in the international market ⏤ and he’s set to follow that up with the sequel to Captain Marvel.

In a profile piece with The Guardian, the humble actor remarked that he was full of nerves upon joining the MCU and found it to be a challenge; however, he had such a warm welcome from the crew on Candyman director Nia DaCosta’s sequel that he quickly eased into the experience.

“When I first heard that the Marvel Cinematic Universe wanted to speak with me, I couldn’t believe it,” Park said. “I actually couldn’t believe it. I’m not someone who has a fear of challenges, but whether I am filming in South Korea or abroad, everything is a challenge for me. So, I did feel some nerves at first. But everyone was so helpful and welcoming that I was able to find my feet really quickly.”

As is Marvel’s way, not much has been revealed about Brie Larson’s second solo outing as Carol Danvers as of yet. That said, as the title promises, she won’t be operating on her own this time, as the glowing heroine is set to team up with both WandaVision‘s Monica Rambeau/Photon (Teyonah Parris) and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), who will enter the franchise soon in the Ms. Marvel TV series. Zawe Ashton is also on board to play the film’s main villain.

There’s been no word yet on how Park could fit into proceedings, though, not even any leaks or rumors that have helped us narrow it down. Still, fans have their theories, and some names from the comics that have been knocked around as contenders include Amadeus Cho, aka Totally Awesome Hulk aka Brawn, or maybe even recent addition Tae-Won, a South Korean superhero. Or else he could be a character who isn’t Asian in the comics, like Nova or Quasar.

Whoever he’s playing, Park Seo-joon is definitely being modest in his comments to The Guardian, as it’s easy to see why Marvel wanted to hire him. He’ll make his MCU debut when The Marvels arrives in theaters in just under a year’s time on Feb. 17, 2023.