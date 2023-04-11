After a long wait, the trailer for The Marvels has finally emerged for fans to pore over. The coming Marvel adventure unites heroes from film and television, and, for many, is giving them hope a teased scene will effortlessly blow away everything else the MCU has had to offer this year.

#TheMarvels the fact that they use the placement switching in their favor when fighting >>>>>> pic.twitter.com/qLqzXVnImV — azula | THE MARVELS ERA (@sIutfordemie) April 11, 2023

Several tweets like the one above are now circulating, all of which unanimously agree that more footage can’t come soon enough.

mothers and daughter are IN FACT ready to slay #TheMarvels pic.twitter.com/L15WF0azRb — 𝗮𝘃𝗮 𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀-𝗴𝗿𝗮𝘆𝘀𝗼𝗻 (@creativedreamz_) April 11, 2023

Other fans are calling the scene perfection. Given how the Marvel Cinematic Universe has also had its bumps recently with poorly-received films like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, some fans have hope that The Marvels director Nia DaCosta will show her contemporaries how it’s done.

miss nia’s coming to show everyone how it’s done! pic.twitter.com/nXUTZVu2yA — ★ neo (@neogalaxite) April 11, 2023

For another, the footage is already proof enough that DaCosta has crossed into legend.

Intergalactic by The Beastie Boys is the perfect song for this trailer. This is gonna be pure fun! Nia DaCosta, you are legendary!! #TheMarvels pic.twitter.com/yLM44R8zXh — beau is ajade (@jaderafallo) April 11, 2023

Of course, early looks can be deceiving, and, whatever the case, audiences will find out for themselves when The Marvels releases in cinemas in November. Apart from Brie Larson, Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris, The Marvels also features Zawe Ashton as a villain and Goose, the beloved flerken who poses as a regular orange tabby cat, will be returning.