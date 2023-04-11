‘The Marvels’ trailer has fans going crazy for what could be the best MCU action scene of the year
After a long wait, the trailer for The Marvels has finally emerged for fans to pore over. The coming Marvel adventure unites heroes from film and television, and, for many, is giving them hope a teased scene will effortlessly blow away everything else the MCU has had to offer this year.
Several tweets like the one above are now circulating, all of which unanimously agree that more footage can’t come soon enough.
Other fans are calling the scene perfection. Given how the Marvel Cinematic Universe has also had its bumps recently with poorly-received films like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, some fans have hope that The Marvels director Nia DaCosta will show her contemporaries how it’s done.
For another, the footage is already proof enough that DaCosta has crossed into legend.
Of course, early looks can be deceiving, and, whatever the case, audiences will find out for themselves when The Marvels releases in cinemas in November. Apart from Brie Larson, Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris, The Marvels also features Zawe Ashton as a villain and Goose, the beloved flerken who poses as a regular orange tabby cat, will be returning.