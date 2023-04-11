‘The Marvels’ trailer may have secretly revealed its villain’s shocking ‘Ms. Marvel’ connection

The first trailer for The Marvels has finally graced the masses, serving up a teaser for what’s looking to be a stylish, galaxy-spanning romp of a team-up film.

But, of course, now that the trailer is here, the next item on the agenda is for the Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom to break down every pixel of every frame to see what can be further dissected and obsessed over for the next seven months, and it looks like Twitter has landed on Exhibit A.

i don’t think they’ve confirmed but she’s most likely general dar-benn a kree character. what’s interesting is it looks like she has the other bangle pic.twitter.com/d1QFpvBpoD — ★ neo (@neogalaxite) April 11, 2023

Indeed, we were treated to a glimpse of Zawe Ashton’s mysterious protagonist but still remain largely in the dark about her beef with the heroines. However, beyond theories that her identity is a more realized version of Dar-Benn, a Kree emperor whose comic book lifespan lasted about four months, the biggest point of interest is that mysterious piece on her wrist, which may indicate a more marked arc for Kamala Khan than we first thought.

It’s hard to say for sure, but Ashton’s character seems to be sporting a bangle not unlike the one worn by Kamala, which may have a role in explaining how she got roped into Carol and Monica’s location-swapping shenanigans in the first place, and may also indicate that the character will have it out for Kamala once they realize she’s in possession of the other bangle.

It’s all speculation for the time being, of course, but if this all turns out to be the case, then Kamala’s characterization of the gung-ho enthusiast who glues the team together may also be indicative of her role in the film’s plot.

We’ll all find out this fall when The Marvels releases to theaters on Nov. 10.