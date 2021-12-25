‘The Matrix Resurrections’ and ‘Sing 2’ locked in box office battle for 2nd place

Spider-Man: No Way Home may be dominating the conversation as it continues to set box office records on a daily basis, but it can’t be overlooked that the festive holiday is one of the biggest frame of the year at the box office, so there’s a lot more going on than just the adventures of Tom Holland and his surprise co-stars.

The battle for second place has become increasingly heated since Wednesday, with a pair of diametrically opposed titles in almost every conceivable way tracking virtually neck-and-neck. Animated sequel Sing 2 is just ahead at the moment, and on course for a five-day frame in the $42 million range.

'The Matrix Resurrections' character posters 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

However, R-rated sci-fi action blockbuster The Matrix Resurrections is breathing right down the neck of the anthropomorphized crooners, with Neo and the gang heading towards a $41 million five-day. If it comes out at the top end of projections, then it could beat out Dune‘s tally to score Warner Bros.’ biggest debut of the year.

That spells bad news for The King’s Man, though, which has seen Spider-Man: No Way Home and The Matrix Resurrections cannibalize its demographic, and the third installment in the espionage series will be lucky if can reach $12 million by the end of tomorrow.