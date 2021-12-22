‘The Matrix Resurrections’ director addresses potential new trilogy

After eighteen years away from our screens, Neo is back at long last now that The Matrix Resurrections is playing in theaters and HBO Max from today. Reviews and reactions have been fairly polarizing to put it lightly, but the franchise still tops the most-anticipated list for many longtime fans of the series.

Believe it or not, not every legacy sequel has to be designed specifically as a relaunch, and there’s no reason why the key creatives can’t deliver a blockbuster one-and-done effort based on a recognizable IP. Of course, that’s not the way the industry works, so speculation has already run rampant that Resurrections could signal the beginning of a second Matrix trilogy.

Speaking to the Associated Press at the premiere, co-writer and director Lana Wachowski was asked if plans were afoot for any more adventures set in the cyberpunk virtual reality to universe, to which she coyly responded by saying “My producers are over there… No”.

While you’d think that sounds fairly succinct, should The Matrix Resurrections perform at the admittedly crowded box office this weekend and draw in big numbers on streaming, then Warner Bros. could well be open to gauging whether or not Wachowski, Keanu Reeves and the rest of the gang would be interested in coming back for another round or two.