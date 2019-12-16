The Matrix 4 Will Reportedly Kickstart A New Trilogy

For the first time in what’ll be 18 years, The Matrix franchise is being reloaded with The Matrix 4 gearing up to enter production. The next installment in the iconic sci-fi series was officially announced over the summer, surprising fans who thought the story was wrapped up for good with the closure of the first trilogy back in 2003’s The Matrix Revolutions. But there might actually be enough plot left to fill a whole new trilogy of movies.

Sources close to WGTC – the same ones who said Bill Murray is returning for Ghostbusters: Afterlife and that a She-Hulk show is coming to Disney Plus, both of which turned out to be true – have informed us that The Matrix 4 is being positioned as the first entry in a second trilogy. And while Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are coming back as Neo and Trinity for the new movie, it’s unclear as of yet if they’d return for the next two as well.

Though Neo and Trinity died at the end of Revolutions, we’ve been told that the pair had their minds uploaded to the Matrix before their deaths, which is how they’re able to return. Laurence Fishburne, meanwhile, isn’t yet locked in to return as Morpheus, but we know that Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is set to play a younger version of the character. It’s thought that Morpheus will shave a few years off himself in the Matrix, thereby explaining the change of actor.

The Matrix 4, and presumably 5 and 6, is the brainchild of Lana Wachowski, who co-created the franchise with her sister Lilly. And though Lilly isn’t involved with the next installment, she’s already given it her blessing.

The Matrix 4 – official title TBC – is due to release on May 21st, 2021, AKA Keanu Reeves Day, and as soon as we learn more about what the next two movies in the trilogy might involve, we’ll be sure to let you know.