‘The Matrix Resurrections’ has a playable PS5, Xbox Series X spin-off

The Matrix Resurrections, which is set to be released in theaters later this month, continues its brilliant viral marketing campaign with the announcement of The Matrix Awakens, a tech demo experience for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S made with Unreal Engine 5.

First a teaser website was revealed earlier this year showcasing a series of images from the film and accompanied by a custom voiceover from Morpheus actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen, who announced the exact time that viewers watched the clip. This teaser appeared after visitors clicked one of the blue or red pills on the screen.

After the online teaser, the first trailer dropped, and recently the second one dropped as well. Rumors from a few days ago have now been confirmed, as the applications for The Matrix Awakens are now available to preload on PS5 and Xbox Series consoles. The trailer for the experience shows Keanu Reeves looking quite real in Unreal Engine 5.

Thursday during #TheGameAwards, don't miss the world premiere of 'The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience' for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.



Pre-download now to be part of something unreal. https://t.co/qbPIhGOkSQ #UE5 #TheMatrix pic.twitter.com/LYP4Op08vF — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 6, 2021

The experience is said to be a demo and will most likely be available after The Game Awards later this week, where both Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are set to appear.

The Matrix Resurrections releases in theaters and on HBO Max Dec. 22.