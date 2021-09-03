The Matrix: Resurrections Star Says It Offers A New Perspective On The Franchise

It took so long for The Matrix: Resurrections to finally confirm an official title, one that had originally been leaked as far back of January, that it’s been made perfectly clear Warner Bros. and director Lana Wachowski will be maintaining the veil of secrecy surrounding the blockbuster sci-fi sequel for as long as possible, even though we’re less than fifteen weeks away from the fourth installment coming to theaters and HBO Max.

We haven’t seen a shred of footage, an official image or even a synopsis as of yet, but the sizzle reel that recently screened at CinemaCon has led to rumors that an amnesia angle could be in play, with Keanu Reeves’ Thomas Anderson simply not remembering anything that happened during the groundbreaking original, Reloaded or Revolutions.

The “it was only a dream… or was it?” angle would be a very risky one to take, especially when The Matrix has always been renowned for innovation. However, star Yahya Abdul-Mateeen II has teased that Resurrections will make audiences see the entire series from a brand new perspective, revealing in a new interview that the sweeping changes being made to an established mythology reminded him of his recent turn in Candyman.

“It’s not very different. They both are classics that people love. They come with high expectations of excellence, and audiences cannot, cannot wait to see them. And it’s nice to be a part of that. Of course, they also come with the opportunity to, to add your own spin to moments and characters. And we’re looking forward to doing that with the Matrix in the same way that we did it with Candyman. It’s all an opportunity to tell new fresh stories and to change the narrative and to add a new perspective on it.”

Abdul-Mateen II still won’t confirm or deny if he’s playing Morpheus, though, but he’s happy to drop the smallest tidbits of information here and there regarding The Matrix: Resurrections. Long-delayed sequels have always tended to be a mixed bag, so let’s hope that the return of Neo and his cohorts hews closer to the first film than the last two.