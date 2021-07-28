The MCU Will Reportedly Feature Deadpool Variants

It was a long time coming, but two and a half years after Ryan Reynolds revealed he was taking meetings with the studio, Deadpool finally made his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in exactly the sort of unexpected fashion befitting his status as the most self-aware and fourth wall-breaking superhero in the business.

It was a genius move by all parties to have Reynolds’ Merc with a Mouth shack up with Taika Waititi’s Korg to present a trailer breakdown for upcoming blockbuster Free Guy, which stars both of the aforementioned actors and is being distributed by Disney subsidiary 20th Century Studios. One of the inevitable side effects, though, is that it’s made fans more impatient to see Deadpool back on the big screen than ever.

The good news, should it come to pass, is that we’re hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Captain America 4 with Anthony Mackie was in the works long before it was confirmed – we could be getting a whole stack of Deadpools in Phase Four, with one idea being bandied around to have countless variants show up all across the length and breadth of the franchise.

There’s no concrete information just yet as to the who, what, when, where and why, but there’s hardly a shortage of options. In the comic books the Deadpool Corps were formed entirely of what the MCU would call variants, not to mention the likes of Dogpool, Death Mask, Kidpool, Watari, Wolverinepool and Venompool, while a mobile game even saw him become Ghost Rider, and it would be a sight to behold were Ryan Reynolds to interact with multiple wild and wacky versions of himself from multiple timelines.