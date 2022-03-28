Netflix’s The Mitchells vs. the Machines may not have won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature, but it seems that its creative team is still in high spirits.

Taking to social media, the official Mitchells vs. the Machines Twitter account poked fun at its loss with a series of GIFs from the animated film.

Disney ultimately took home the award for Best Animated Feature for its hugely successful hit Encanto.

Earlier this month, The Mitchells vs. the Machines took home the top prize at the Annie Awards, beating out Encanto, Luca, Raya and the Last Dragon, and Sing 2. In the past, this victory has typically been a bright sign for the winner that they would take home the Oscar, but this year, that wasn’t the case.

At the Annie Awards, The Mitchells vs. the Machines cleaned house, taking home a total of eight different rewards alongside other Netflix productions, making it a great night for the streaming service.

Despite losing the Oscar, Netflix’s animated hit has accrued a ton of awards since it launched on the streaming service late in 2021. It’s also become a hit with fans, scoring 7.7 out of 10 on IMDb with almost 100,000 reviews.

And yet Encanto beat out The Mitchells vs. the Machines, netting Disney its one and only Oscar for the film after losing Best Original Song to Billie Eilish and Finneas’ “No Time to Die.”

If you haven’t yet seen The Mitchells vs. the Machines, the movie is available to stream right now on Netflix.