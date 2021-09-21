The MonsterVerse Will Reportedly Introduce [SPOILERS]

In most cases, a well-known franchise introducing brand new characters several films in that turn out to be long-lost or distant relations of the veteran players is a sign the creative tank is beginning to run empty. Look no further than Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker for an example of what happens when you start throwing third-generation Skywalkers and Palpatines into the melting pot, and it wasn’t even explicitly stated that Jannah was Lando’s daughter, either.

Fast & Furious 9 got away with bringing in John Cena’s Jakob Toretto, but that’s only because the series dropped any semblance of common sense a long time ago, so fans will be on board with almost anything that happens, no matter how nonsensical. However, we’re hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Warner Bros. were inviting pitches for Harry Potter TV shows long before it was confirmed – that the MonsterVerse might be the latest multi-billion dollar behemoth to follow suit.

It’s already been widely rumored that Adam Wingard’s mysterious Godzilla vs. Kong sequel would be Son of Kong, but we could also be getting the offspring of Godzilla in a future project. Admittedly, that’s not the most ingenious or exciting idea we’ve ever heard, but if they stuck to the original iterations of the kaiju offspring then it would be hilarious.

In 1933’s Son of Kong, the titular primate drowns to death shortly after being introduced in a movie that’s less than 70 minutes long, while Godzilla has two equally goofy-looking and largely useless sons named Godzilla Jr. and Minilla. If that’s the route the MonsterVerse wants to head down, then we’re fully on board, even if expanding the family is about the least interesting way to continue building out the mythology.