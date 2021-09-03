Lando’s Daughter Jannah Reportedly Getting A Disney Plus Series

It’s almost laughable the number of plot threads, backstories and narrative developments from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker that ended up being filled in by tie-in books and comic books after the fact. It was only recently that Lucasfilm bothered to explain the machinations behind Palpatine’s resurrection, and for a while there were differing opinions on the identity of Naomi Ackie’s Jannah.

A Star Wars literary executive confirmed that she was the daughter of Billy Dee Williams’ Lando Calrissian, while The Rise of Skywalker novelization didn’t make things quite so clear. It’s never explained in the movie, that’s for sure, so audiences either implied for themselves that the charismatic smuggler has stumbled upon his long-lost child in a stroke of incredible coincidence, or they saw him has a creepy old dude hitting on a much younger woman.

We do know that Lando is getting his own Disney Plus series,though, one that’s rumored to feature both Williams and Donald Glover, while we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Hayden Christensen was returning for Obi-Wan Kenobi long before it was confirmed – that it might end up with Jannah getting her own spinoff.

If the Star Wars Disney Plus universe is following the Marvel Cinematic Universe template, which it certainly looks to be, then some of the shows will inevitably set up future projects. As a character directly related to a major legacy player who’s gearing up to headline their own series, following Lando with a Jannah-centric story makes a lot of sense, which could indicate Ackie may be returning to a galaxy far, far away.