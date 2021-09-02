Lucasfilm Reportedly Announcing More Star Wars Disney Plus Shows Soon

The way Lucasfilm are setting up the Disney Plus Star Wars universe is almost like a kid copying the homework of the person sitting next to them, except in this instance that person just so happens to be Kevin Feige, the architect of the most successful franchise in the history of cinema.

That’s not meant to disparage the slate of streaming shows in any way, when there’s nobody better to draw inspiration from than the man behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So far, The Mandalorian and the rest of the projects announced have been positioned as fresh takes on established eras of a well-known mythology, several of them will cross-pollinate and build to a major shared storytelling event, and Jon Favreau was the one who started it all. Sound familiar?

The Book of Boba Fett, Season 2 of The Bad Batch, Ahsoka, Season 3 of The Mandalorian, The Acolyte and Obi-Wan Kenobi are all in various stages of development or production, but we’re hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us that Luke Skywalker was returning to Star Wars long before he broke the internet in Mando’s most recent finale – that more announcements could be imminent.

While there’s no word as to when, this year’s Disney Investor Day would be a logical bet given the number of streaming exclusives that were announced at last year’s edition. If it’s the MCU playbook Star Wars wants to read from, then more is definitely more when you consider Marvel Studios are on their fourth show of 2021, with another thirteen due to arrive in the next couple of years.