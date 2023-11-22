The most entertaining apocalyptic series in cinema is riding high in the Netflix charts as fans prepare for the new entry

If civilization is going to fall we want it to go down like this.

Netflix users love every ape they see, from chimpan-A to chimpan-Z. Nobody can deny the awesomeness of apes, particularly really angry ones riding horses and wielding pump-action shotguns.

This is at the core of the iconic Planet of the Apes franchise, which got one of the most successful soft reboots in history with 2011’s Rise of the Planet of the Apes. This showed the beginnings of an ape-dominated world while breaking new ground in performance capture technology.

Now that film’s two sequels Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and War for the Planet of the Apes are conquering the global Netflix charts, with FlixPatrol placing them in eighth and sixth position respectively. This renewed interest will be due to the newly unveiled Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

via 20th Century Studios

Set “generations” after the events of the previous movies, it’ll take place in a fully ape-controlled future. At this point, humans have regressed to a feral state, with the drama generated by ape vs ape tribal conflict. Disney is planning a fresh trilogy beginning with Kingdom, so we don’t blame Netflix users for reminding themselves of the particulars of the ape rise to power.

I’m over the moon that Planet of the Apes is continuing. Prior to Rise, I was skeptical about the innately goofy premise of apes rising up to take down humanity. Now I’m fully on board with this story and can’t wait to see what crazy avenues it goes down next.

I guess you might say… they’ve finally made a monkey out of me.