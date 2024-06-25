The most inevitable spin-off in DreamWorks history is somehow finally happening, and I’m kind of in love with it

Let’s be honest — everyone is a fan of Donkey in the Shrek movies. It’s impossible not to be. While the DreamWorks franchise is filled with jokes and amusing situations, Eddie Murphy’s character is the biggest comedic relief on the screen — and there’s a chance he’ll get a solo movie soon.

Actually, “chance” might be an understatement, since Murphy seemed to confirm it in one of his latest interviews. In a sit-down with Collider, Murphy embraced his Donkey character and spoiled — purposely or not — that his iconic character will be getting his own film.

“We started doing Shrek 4 or [Shrek] 5 months ago. I did this, I recorded the first act, and we’ll be doing it this year, we’ll finish it up. Shrek is coming out, and Donkey’s gonna have his own movie. We’re gonna do Donkey as well. So we’re gonna do a Shrek, and we’re doing a Donkey [movie].”

That’s not all; Murphy didn’t shy away from giving us more details. When asked if both projects were shot simultaneously, he gave a straight answer. “No, not at the same time. I started recording Shrek, I think it’s coming out in 2025, and we’re doing a Donkey one next.”

I know it’s only June, but I think Christmas came early. We’re finally getting some details about Shrek 5 and a confirmation of a Donkey movie? Somebody pinch me because it feels like a dream(works).

It’s been nearly 15 years since we last saw Shrek and Donkey on the big screen, though the movies have aged like a fine wine. Throughout my early teens or early adult years, whenever I wanted to enjoy some literal Netflix and chill, I’d just turn on Shrek 2 or another part of the series. Hell, one time I even had a competition with three of my friends about who knows more quotes from the movie. So yeah, I think I can call myself a fan.

And judging by the internet’s ever-growing desire to see Shrek return on the big screen, I’m not alone. Additionally, I think everyone’s excited about a potential Donkey movie, especially after seeing how successful the Puss in Boots spin-off series was. My only fear is whether Eddie Murphy’s character will be as hilarious without Shrek by his side, but I’m sure the DreamWorks screenwriters will come up with an idea or two. Plus, who knows — maybe we might get a Shrek cameo after all. One can dream.

As of now, no specific details about Shrek 5 or the Donkey movie are known, other than the former should be released in 2025. However, with the former being teased and anticipated for so long, it’s honestly a relief to receive confirmation that it is, indeed, happening. Hearing the confirmation come from Murphy during an interview is a cherry on top since it gives that Donkey/Tom Holland vibe of accidentally spoiling everything. Or was it on purpose? I guess we’ll never know.

And, let’s be honest — given Donkey’s massive popularity, not giving him a solo movie would be like turning down easy money. Like Thanos, he is inevitable, and this time around, he could even wipe out half of Far Far Away, I’d still be there for it. Unless I’m dusted as well.

