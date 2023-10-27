The most underrated final girls in horror movie history

Horror cinema is built on the backs of its so-called “final girls,” the term most often used to describe the female protagonists who manage to survive the longest (most of the make it out the film alive, but not always). The genre is full of iconic final girls, then, be it Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode in the Halloween saga or Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott in the Scream series.

And yet there are many more final girls who don’t receive the recognition they so sorely deserve, whether that’s because they turn up in sequels to long-running franchises that aren’t as popular as the originals or because the movies they appear in just aren’t just as legendary as the most famous horrors. Here is the final word on the final girls who finally need a chance in the spotlight.

Sam Carpenter (Melissa Barrera), Scream 2022

Sidney was always going to be a tough act to follow, so it’s understandable that some Scream fans remained loyal to Campbell’s OG heroine when the 2022 reboot-quel came out. Likewise, it makes sense that next-gen scream queen Jenna Ortega stole hearts as Tara. And yet let’s not sleep on Sam Carpenter, OK?

Making her the long-lost daughter of original Ghostface Billy Loomis might’ve stretched canon, but it was a genius move to ensure Sam was a darker and more troubled character than Sidney, one who we can never entirely rule out as a suspect. Most importantly, though, Melissa Barrera’s terrific in the role and is more than worthy of heading up the Scream brand in Campbell’s stead (as much as we miss you, Neve).

Tree Gelbman (Jessica Rothe), Happy Death Day

Oh, Happy Death Day, the horror trilogy we deserve but seem doomed not to get. 2017’s time-looping slasher drew us in with its unique “Groundhog Day meets Scream” premise but what really made it a hit was the star-making turn from Jessica Rothe as Tree Gelbman, who probably has the most transformative arc of any final girl in a horror film.

2019’s Happy Death Day 2U might not have been quite as good, but Rothe and Tree certainly have enough left in the tank to warrant Blumhouse’s plans to make a third one coming to fruition. Obviously, writer/director Christopher Landon is busy helming Scream 7 first, though, so if he could satiate HDD devotes by casting Rothe as the next opening kill that’d be great. K, thanks.

Wendy Christensen (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Final Destination 3

The Final Destination franchise has seen so many unfortunate folks fall prey to Rube-Goldberg-like accidents that it’s hard to remember them all beyond Devon Sawa and Ali Larter in the first two. But Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s Wendy Christensen definitely stands apart from the movies’ myriad replacement protagonists.

These days we know Winstead is a tremendous actress, but Final Destination 3 was one of the young actress’ first breakout roles so she was something of a revelation as Wendy. Everyone knows these films are kind of ridiculous, but Winstead injects real fear, heart, and emotional resonance into her performance so that we remain invested as Wendy realizes she’s destined not to escape Death’s clutches.

Heather Lagenkamp (Heather Lagenkamp), Wes Craven’s New Nightmare

Heather Lagenkamp occupies a special place in horror history as Nancy Thompson in A Nightmare on Elm Street, a role she reprised in the third film Dream Warriors too, so in one sense she’s already a highly celebrated final girl. And yet she later returned to the Nightmare franchise and outdid her earlier work as Nancy in a different role… This time playing herself.

Although often called a precursor to his later work on Scream, Wes Craven’s New Nightmare is honestly even more meta than the Scream movies have ever been. When Heather Lagenkamp is convinced to return for a new Nightmare movie, Freddy Krueger somehow escapes from fiction into reality and turns her life into, well, a living nightmare. Lagenkamp gives probably the finest performance of her career as she expertly brings a reality and psychological depth to Craven’s surreal slasher.

Megan Garris (Jennifer Cooke), Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives

Die-hard fans of the Friday the 13th product are already familiar with the fact that the long-standing horror franchise has boasted several final girls throughout its jaw-dropping twelve movies. And while you might think Alice Hardy or Ginny Field would wind up on this list, I’m here to tell you that the true underrated final girl from this franchise is Megan. Oh, and she just so happens to be from the very best Friday the 13th movie. Argue with the wall.

As rebellious and unwavering as a final girl can get, Megan is notoriously breaking the rules mapped out for her by her father, who serves as the Sheriff of Camp Crystal Lake — which has now been renamed as Forest Green. With Tommy Jarvis by her side, Megan unapologetically jumps right in during the battle with Jason Voorhess, with Megan even delivering the final blow to Jason’s neck.

Sarah Carter (Shauna Macdonald), The Descent

If you looked up the definition of “badass” in the dictionary, there’s absolutely no doubt in my mind that a picture of Sarah Carter would pop up. We all know that The Descent is a movie that will live in our nightmares for years to come, but everybody might not be familiar with the notion that Sarah is one of the most underrated final girls to ever be introduced in horror.

As the unannounced outcast of a friend group of girls who become trapped down below in a cave in the 2005 horror flick, Sarah eventually sheds her fragility and sensitivity like snake skin as she battles back against humanoid creatures lurking below the surface. It’s Sarah’s female empowerment and no-nonsense attitude which makes her deserving of being on this list.

Maddie Young (Kate Siegel), Hush

The minute acclaimed auteur Mike Flanagan officially released slasher spectacle Hush to the horror-loving masses, it was clear that the genre was set to be flipped upside down and turned on its head with the gut-wrenching concept of a masked assailant stalking a deaf-mute woman. But as many positives as the 2016 horror flick presented, there is arguably no brighter positive than the inclusion of final girl Maddie Young.

Now, those who have seen Kate Siegel’s other roles already know how fantastic she is, but the real-life wife of Flanagan definitely presented her best work as the victim of the masked perpetrator. Despite her disadvantages, Maddie’s decision to fight back is nothing short of pure badass-ery and a divine example that women are warriors.

Cecilia Kass (Elisabeth Moss), The Invisible Man

Even to this day, I’ll simply die on the hill of The Invisible Man being one of the best horror movies in the last decade. And while the spooktacular genre has certainly produced a fair amount of gems, it’s hard to proclaim that any other film grants us as ferocious a final girl as Cecilia “Cee” Kass. In the faithful words of Scorsese: “This is cinema.”

In one of the greatest performances I’ve ever seen in horror, Elisabeth Moss absolutely shines as a helpless victim trapped in a seriously abusive relationship at the hands of her CEO, power-crazed partner. Even after her partner seemingly commits suicide, Cee immediately smells the bullsh*t taking place and stages a plan to prove to her friends, peers, and foes that her abusive ex is still alive.