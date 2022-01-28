‘The Power of the Dog’ digital exhibit launched as Oscar race heats up

Netflix has unveiled a digital exhibit for critical favourite The Power of the Dog, as part of their awards season campaign.

The Power of the Dog has proven to be a huge hit for Netflix, with the Jane Campion-directed movie seeming an unstoppable force as we edge closer to the Academy Awards nominees reveal in February. In a concerted effort to keep the film in the zeitgeist, they’ve launched a digital exhibit to enlighten viewers and critics of the making of the film.

The interactive experience presents backstory into several aspects of the film, particularly those pertaining to awards season categories outside of acting – such as production design, costume design, editing, and cinematography.

The acting, directing, and screenplay categories are heavily earmarked to win the film awards, with Benedict Cumberbatch’s performance as Phil Burbank a favorite for Best Actor. Jane Campion, meanwhile, is expected to receive nominations for Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Director.

Benedict Cumberbatch, should he be nominated for Best Actor, will have his second Oscar nom under his belt, after previously being nominated for his performance as Alan Turing in The Imitation Game. Campion has previously won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay in 1994 for The Piano.

The Power of the Dog is currently available to stream on Netflix, and already won several Golden Globes earlier this month.