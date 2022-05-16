The response to Margot Robbie’s ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ is as mixed as you’d expect

As expected, there's a whole lot of apathy going on among the 'Pirates' faithful.

Under most circumstances, the prospect of Margot Robbie boarding the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise would be a cause for celebration, but there’s an awful lot of fans out there who can’t see past the Johnny Depp-sized elephant in the room.

After all, Robbie is a hugely popular star, a two-time Academy Award and three-time Golden Globe nominee who’s headlined acclaimed independent dramas and effects-driven blockbusters alike, one that’s now moved into producing through her own LuckyChap company, which helped steer Promising Young Woman to a Best Picture nomination at the Oscars, all of which she’s accomplished by the age of 31.

That’s a hell of a resume as it is, but since Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed that a script is being developed for her swashbuckling Disney spinoff, the response across the internet has been decidedly mixed to put it lightly.

Before you even think about watching this movie because you like Margot Robbie, please bare in mind that Disney didn't even have the decency to tell Johnny Depp he wasn't going to be in the next Pirates of the Caribbean movie. He had to find out through an article. https://t.co/JaygXub54S — Strawberry Fields ミ☆ (@sunflxwervolsix) May 15, 2022

nothing against margot robbie, but johnny depp IS pirates of the caribbean. as the world learns the truth, i hope disney realizes that they wrongfully punished someone for being abused.#justiceforjohnnydepp https://t.co/DIK4m2yUcG — grace (@IoveIyleo) May 15, 2022

Margot Robbie is how you get me to care about another Pirates of the Caribbean movie.



And no, the lack of a certain someone is not the issue. — Scott of Rivia (@DerfelMacGuffin) May 15, 2022

Nothing against Margot Robbie I like her as an actress, but Pirates of the Caribbean is NOTHING WITHOUT JOHNNY DEPP.



It's going to flop so bad. — 🇩🇰Mikkel The Tarnished Dane 🗡🛡 (@Mikkel_Dane4K) May 15, 2022

Other characters come and go easily, but Captain Jack Sparrow is the heart of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. I love Margot Robbie but if DEPP isn’t in it, just make a different pirate movie under a different name. It’s not POTC ☠️ #NoJohnnyNoPirates #JusticeForJohnnyDepp https://t.co/yG7Gga9Kev pic.twitter.com/dbNRTcHNGR — Ethan Trace (@EthanTrace) May 15, 2022

Is he working on a Pirates of the Caribbean sequel with a female lead? “Yes. We’re talking to Margot Robbie. We’re developing two Pirates scripts, one with her, one without.” Will Depp be back? “Not at this point,” he says “The future is yet to be decided.” #JusticeForJohnnyDepp https://t.co/Xt6CbYgZsd — Brian K. Murphy 🇺🇸🏴‍☠️ (@bmurphy63) May 15, 2022

I love Margot Robbie, I have nothing against her. But a Pirates of the Caribbean film without Johnny Depp sounds pretty bland tbh. https://t.co/IyjQYjdOfb — scooby (@callme_scooby) May 15, 2022

I love Margot Robbie and shes amazing but no you can have it. There is no Pirates of the Caribbean movie without Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow !#NoJohnnyNoPirates #JusticeForJohnnyDepp https://t.co/rKilOLgofB — Shadow🌙 supreme V simp (@darkmoonloki) May 15, 2022

In all honesty, without Depp’s Captain Jack Sparrow at the helm, there’s really no need for Pirates of the Caribbean to exist at all. The eccentric seafarer was the most popular and recognizable figure in the mythology, the focal point of the first five installments, the brand’s biggest asset, and its most lucrative marketing tool. Without him, we could be looking at the next Cutthroat Island, the infamous disaster that helped bankrupt an entire studio.

We should definitely give Robbie the benefit of the doubt, though, but Depp’s staunch admittance that he’ll never play Captain Jack again has instantly put her Pirates of the Caribbean project in an unfortunate situation, with the knives being sharpened already.