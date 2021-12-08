The People’s Choice Awards produced another night of nights for Hollywood and the big screen’s biggest movies and TV shows, with many stars taking the chance to show off exquisite wardrobes – The Rock was no different.

Dwayne Johnson shared his crimson look for the night on Instagram, making sure to thank the award ceremony and pluggTeremana Tequila.

The gleaming ruby button-down and red shirt and dark red pants gave us a look at Johnson in a much more colorful way, and the look is by far one of his finest. Instead of a blazer, he opted for a leather jacket befitting a tough guy, which sadly wasn’t maroon to complete the monochromatic look. Not that we’re starting a fight with The Rock.

Congratulations came from fellow stars, including fitness trainer Senada Greca, and musicians Joey Cool and Mickey Lamantia.

The Rock had been nominated for five awards for the 47th People’s Choice Awards and won three of those – making him the equal most successful person to attend the awards alongside K-pop group BTS.

The Rock was given the People’s Champion Award, which was presented to him by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

The Rock was nominated for his role in Jungle Cruise for two awards: Male Movie Star and Comedy Movie Star and won both. In addition, he had nominations for two other awards for his biographical TV series Young Rock. He was up for Male TV Star of 2021 and Comedy TV Star of 2021 but lost to Tom Hiddleston’s Loki from the Disney Plus series Loki for the former, and Selena Gomez from Only Murders in the Building.

The Rock’s star shows no signs of deteriorating anytime soon.