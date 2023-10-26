Halloween season or not, Hulu subscribers are always in for a spook-fest with some of the scariest horror movies and television shows around. From horror classics like Alien, to modern, satirical favorites like Get Out, there’s something for every kind of horror fan.

The streaming platform is also constantly updating its roster of chilling projects. So whether you’re looking to laugh with the witches in American Horror Story: Coven, or run for cover from The Babadook, Hulu’s pretty reliable for the genre. This Halloween, there’s going to be quite a number of movies to binge through, but a Hulu subscription will suffice, especially with these 10 chilling projects.

1. Possessor

Possessor is a mind-bending sci-fi horror film that revolves around Tasya Vos, an elite assassin who uses advanced technology to inhabit other people’s bodies. Why? To carry out some pretty gruesome murders. As she becomes entangled in her latest mission, the lines between her own identity and that of her host begin to blur. This subsequently leads to a nightmarish descent into psychological terror. Overall, the film explores themes of identity, control, and the consequences of manipulating the human mind.

2. Castle Rock

Based on the works of Stephen King, who is known for his mastery of horror storytelling, Castle Rock weaves together various King-inspired narratives into a single, interconnected storyline. It is set in the fictional town of Castle Rock, Maine, where a myriad of King’s iconic characters and settings come to life. As dark secrets and supernatural occurrences unravel, the story delves into the eerie mysteries that lie beneath the surface of the town.

3. American Horror Story

The beloved anthology series explores different horror themes and settings with each season. From haunted houses and insane asylums, to witch covens and post-apocalyptic worlds, AHS takes viewers through various forms and levels of horror storytelling. A few seasons of the Hulu series provide some of the scariest TV for modern audiences, offering a fresh and diverse range of chilling tales.

4. The Exorcist

Inspired by the iconic 1973 film, The Exorcist is a TV series adaptation that continues the story of exorcisms and demonic possessions. The series follows the story of two priests, Father Tomas Ortega and Father Marcus Keane, who are drawn into a harrowing battle against demonic forces. As the priests confront dark and malevolent entities, their faith and sanity are put to the test.

5. The Babadook

The Babadook revolves around Amelia, a grieving widow and struggling single mother, and her young son Samuel. Their lives take an unexpected turn when a mysterious and unsettling children’s book character, “Mister Babadook” appears in their home. As the sinister figure becomes an ever-present malevolent force in their lives, Amelia and Samuel are pushed to their limits and their grasp of reality begins to unravel.

6. Alien

This groundbreaking 1979 sci-fi film centers around the crew of the commercial spaceship Nostromo. In a rare occurrence, they are awakened from their hypersleep on their return journey to Earth. After receiving a distress signal from a nearby planet, the crew decides to investigate and discover a derelict spaceship with a cargo of mysterious alien eggs. However, when one of the crew members becomes a host for a deadly extraterrestrial creature, the rest are forced into a battle for survival.

7. Hereditary

Hereditary is one of the scariest and most recent horror offerings on Hulu. The slow-burning atmospheric horror film revolves around the Graham family, who are dealing with the aftermath of the death of their secretive grandmother. As they attempt to cope with their grief and discover the family’s mysterious past, they become ensnared in a web of disturbing and increasingly horrifying events. The Grahams are subsequently haunted by a series of sinister occurrences which lead up to a shocking and horrifying climax.

8. Get Out

“Scariest” might be a stretch for the Oscar-winning Get Out, but its chilling premise is a truly unsettling one. The thought-provoking horror-thriller follows Chris, a Black man, who visits his Caucasian girlfriend Rose’s family estate for the weekend. As the weekend unfolds, Chris begins to uncover that beneath the family’s overly accommodating behavior lies a sinister secret. He becomes increasingly trapped in a web of deception, malevolence, and worst of all, racism.

9. The Conjuring

The Conjuring is a horror classic based on the real-life paranormal investigations of the renowned paranormal investigators, Ed and Lorraine Warren. The story follows the Perron Family who move into an old farmhouse in Rhode Island only to discover that the house is haunted by malevolent spirits. The Warrens are called to investigate the terrifying phenomena plaguing the Perron family and find themselves facing a powerful and vengeful entity.

10. The Exorcism of Emily Rose

Hulu subscribers are in for one of the scariest movies ever with The Exorcism of Emily Rose. This supernatural horror film is loosely based on the real-life case of Anneliese Michel, a German woman who underwent a series of exorcisms in the 1970s. The film revolves around the trial of Father Richard Moore, a Catholic priest who performed an exorcism on a young woman named Emily Rose. The narrative soon unfolds as a courtroom drama, with flashbacks revealing the events leading up to Emily’s possession, exorcism, and death.