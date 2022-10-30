The sequel to a record-breaking R-rated horror creates a new cult on Disney Plus

Thanks to the Mouse House’s unstoppable desire to hoover up as much of the entertainment sector as humanly possible, Disney Plus has seen its library bolstered with a huge number of titles that you wouldn’t normally associate with the family-friendly corporation, and we can now add Satan’s Slaves 2: Communion to that list.

To be fair, the first chapter did make a sizeable dent on the streaming service’s viewership charts earlier in the summer, and the follow-up had big shoes to step into. After all, Satan’s Slaves sold more tickets than any other Indonesian movie to release in 2017, before topping the Hong Kong box office on its way to becoming the highest-grossing local horror ever made.

via Rapi Films

Going one step further, though, Communion set a new record for top-earning opening day in the Indonesian market, and ended up as the second-biggest domestic hit of 2022. Scary sophomore outings are a notoriously tough nut to crack, but having already done so in multiplexes and with critics, Satan’s Slaves 2 has now set its sights on conquering the on-demand sphere.

As per FlixPatrol, writer and director Joko Anwar’s supernatural chiller has exploded in popularity on D+, and it’s even cracked the worldwide Top 25. This time around, the survivors from the opener have relocated from their rural abode to an apartment block, but even that doesn’t manage to keep demonic entities and otherworldly shenanigans at bay.

Disney Plus isn’t normally the streamer you’d expect to be overrun with the terrifying, but Satan’s Slaves 2: Communion continues to live up to its illustrious predecessor in more ways than one.