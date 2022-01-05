‘The Suicide Squad’ Polka-Dot Man actor praises ‘Peacemaker’ spinoff show



Warning: the article contains spoilers for The Suicide Squad.

Though it won’t hit HBO Max for the public to view until next week, The Suicide Squad actor David Dastmalchian is already leveling praise at the spinoff series, DC’s Peacemaker.

The news comes to us from none other than the Polka-Dot Man’s own Twitter account, where Dastmalchian wrote, “I’VE SEEN SOME OF @JamesGunn’ @DCpeacemaker & IT’S BLOW-YOUR-LIPS-OFF AWESOME! @jennlholland PACKS A WHALLOP & @steveagee STEALS THE SHOW!” Check out the Tweet for yourself below.

It’s especially interesting to hear Jennifer Holland’s Emilia Harcourt and Steve Agee’s John Economos — two government employees of Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller in The Suicide Squad — will have seemingly more prominent roles in the spinoff series after those two characters directly disobeyed Amanda’s orders to eliminate various Task Force X members at the end of the film. Instead, they helped the ragtag crew of antiheroes thwart the insidious Starro the Conqueror alien creature in order to save the population of the island nation Corto Maltese.

While we were saddened during The Suicide Squad’s climax that the interdimensional virus-infected Polka-Dot man met a violent fate at the end of that film, after finally emerging as a hero just prior to getting trampled by Starro, it’s good to see that the actor who helmed the role isn’t holding any hard feelings over his character being killed off.

Director James Gunn also seemed appreciative of the remark by Dastmalchian, replying with a concise but sweet heart emoji.

Peacemaker, starring John Cena, comes to HBO Max Jan. 13.