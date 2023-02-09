‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ tantalizingly teases its impending release ahead of Super Bowl with new posters

New posters for the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie have been released, just days before the Super Bowl LVII this Sunday, during which fans hope for a new trailer, and months before the film’s theactrical release. These posters showcase more of the Mushroom Kingdom, as well as the different worlds that our characters will be visiting.

The official Twitter page for the movie released three posters, featuring Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach, all scattered in the Mushroom Kingdom. These posters gave hints on how the popular Nintendo platformer game is transformed to fit the movie format. Mario’s poster showcased the traditional platforms, bricks, and obstacles that he normally faces in the original games. Meanwhile, we see Princess Peach revving it up on Rainbow Road rather than being the damsel in distress. And lastly is Luigi, who is unfortunately separated from his brother.

Training Complete. Bring on the adventure.#SuperMarioMovie pic.twitter.com/6NGaRvTDjH — The Super Mario Bros. Movie (@supermariomovie) February 8, 2023

Princess Peach is hitting the 🌈 road.#SuperMarioMovie pic.twitter.com/1PM1yPbWh9 — The Super Mario Bros. Movie (@supermariomovie) February 9, 2023

When you really need your bro.#SuperMarioMovie pic.twitter.com/Tm4rOsQQ2Q — The Super Mario Bros. Movie (@supermariomovie) February 8, 2023

These new posters gave more details about the Mushroom Kingdom that we’re about to visit in theaters, and how it may differ from the mainline games. These posters sparked excitement for the upcoming adaptation, with a few hoping that a new trailer will drop during the Super Bowl.

Nintendo and Illumination have released a handful of trailers and teasers since its announcement. It revealed that the Mario party games, like Mario Kart and Super Smash Bros, will also be referenced alongside the mainline titles in the movie. Despite all the hype and excitement, the film received criticism about Chris Pratt’s performance as Mario, and that he sounded the same.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is scheduled to come out in theaters on April 7, 2023.