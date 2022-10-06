Chris Pratt’s dreaded accent reveal in ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ is not what we feared most

When news that nice Midwestern boy turned buff Hollywood hunk Chris Pratt would voice everyone’s favorite Italian plumber, fans were a bit baffled by the choice. Now that the trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie is finally out, turns out, his voice is more “It’s me, Chris Pratt” than “It’s a-me, Chris Pratt.”

Yep, Chris Pratt just sounds like the bro he always is, which is somehow the funniest direction he could have taken the role.

WAIT ITS JUST CHRIS PRATT’S NORMAL VOICE LMFAO — Colin (@IntroSpecktive) October 6, 2022

me listening to chris pratt's voice come out of mario's mouth pic.twitter.com/yH3IKPjMBm — allegra frank (@LegsFrank) October 6, 2022

After the initial backlash with fans wondering why the Jurrasic World star would be taking on the role instead of, say, any Italian actor living or dead, Pratt clarified his performance would not be the caricature of an Italian accent we all know. While some people were probably actually offended by the thought of Pratt taking on the exaggerated accent, a lot of the negative response had to do with the actor becoming something of an internet punching bag in the last few years following his divorce from Anna Faris.

“I worked really closely with the directors and trying out a few things and landed on something that I’m really proud of and can’t wait for people to see and hear,” said Pratt.

Naturally, that left people wondering what direction he’d be going in, but most people assumed it would be some direction.

I guess technically we haven't heard Chris Pratt's normal voice in the Mario world pic.twitter.com/8Kbidb8xtc — Nibel (@Nibellion) October 6, 2022

For some, though, it’s not too late to make Mario sound like the guy the classic Italian plumber.

i think if we get angry enough we can force chris pratt to re-record all of his lines with an exaggerated italian accent — 9 V O L T (@9_volt_) October 6, 2022

Apparently, Pratt’s performance didn’t go over super well at New York Comic Con where it premiered. Jack Black’s Bowser, however, captured the audience’s excitement.

I cannot emphasize enough how Chris Pratt speaking garnered absolutely 0 reaction from the NYCC panel audience. The split second shot of Luigi got a massive cheer. Bowser showing up got a cheer. Dead silence for Mario speaking. — Mason, The Phantom of NYCC (@rustypolished) October 6, 2022

You can tell Jack Black put a ton of love and heart into his Bowser voice, while Chris Pratt just uh… spoke? Kinda weird but the visuals are absolutely fucking stellar, and I love the general vibe of the whole thing.



I'm excited for this dang Mario movie. pic.twitter.com/fDrrKEZxcs — CircleToonsHD (@CircleToonsHD) October 6, 2022

Well, looks like it could be Jack Black’s year. Bowser number one, woo hoo!