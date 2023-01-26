The team rebooting one of the 21st Century’s worst sci-fi adaptations don’t care what the fans think

Having already cannibalized all of the good ideas, Hollywood is now dipping into its own back catalogue to remake or reboot the truly awful, with infamous sci-fi action disaster Aeon Flux in the midst of being coated in fresh episodic paint.

It’s easy to forget the 2005 original – or wipe it from your memory on purpose – because it’s unquestionably one of the worst sci-fi adaptations to emerge throughout the entirety of the 21st Century. That might sound hyperbolic when Academy Award winner Charlize Theron was playing the title role with horror maestro Karyn Kusama directing, but we’re probably under-selling it.

A Rotten Tomatoes score of nine percent and a failure to recoup its $55 million budget from theaters tells its own story, but Teen Wolf’s Jeff Davis has nonetheless decided the property is worth another shot. Speaking to Collider, though, he admitted that he isn’t paying much heed to criticisms destined to come his way from fans of the cult favorite animated series.

“With any project that’s a reboot or a remake, you can’t worry about what the old fans are gonna think. You have to be true to the source material, in a way that’s true to your own artistic vision. If you come onto a project like that, yes, I know that they are gonna be criticisms. I know that people are gonna be coming for me with pitchforks and saying, ‘That’s not the Æon Flux of my childhood.’ You can’t care. You have to tell the story that you wanna tell. So, that’s what I’m doing with it. I’m a huge fan of the TV show. I loved it, as a kid. So, you’ll see inspiration in it, but you’ll also see changes because it has to become a show that makes sense, and is not just an avant garde, five-minute, beautiful tone piece.”

In an ironic twist, audiences seem to hate Teen Wolf: The Movie after enjoying the TV show, so maybe the opposite will prove to be true when it comes to Aeon Flux. Then again, there are some turds that simply can’t be polished in live-action.