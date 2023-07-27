The tenth installment in a $1 billion horror franchise releases new image to confirm its leading icon hasn’t aged at all

Truth be told, whenever anybody stops for a moment and thinks about the ever-popular Saw franchise, there’s absolutely no denying that horror fanatics immediately dig through their memories and remember Billy the Puppet — the franchise’s most recognizable icon since its initial launch. But no matter how many Saw movies Billy has made an appearance in, it’s become evident that the spine-tingling puppet shows no clear signs of aging.

Earlier today, a fresh-faced image from Kevin Greutert’s Saw X depicted Billy the Puppet returning to the silver screen — where he will be undoubtedly operated by famed horror villain John Kramer. And unlike the latest string of Saw films over the last few years, the upcoming horror extravaganza will serve as both a direct sequel to Saw (2004) and a prequel to Saw II (2005), showcasing Kramer’s motivation for his sinister crimes after failing to secure medical help for his terminal illness. You can check out the image for yourself down below:

First look at Billy the Puppet in ‘SAW X’. pic.twitter.com/Fz36nklLfh — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 27, 2023

Billy, of course, is memorably controlled by Jigsaw (aka Kramer) and is often revealed at some point during the Saw movies — where he rolls out on his unforgettable tricycle bike and speaks in a deep voice (per a voice changer) as an attempt at taunting victims. And as the brand-new image perfectly showcases, Billy hasn’t aged at all — not that it really makes sense for an inanimate object to grow old, but still.

Luckily, franchise die-hards won’t have too long to witness Billy’s return as he hunts down helpless victims and reveals to us all how the blood-splattered action first got started. For those interested, Saw X is set to hit theaters on Sept. 29.