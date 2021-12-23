The usual suspects are lined up in these new ‘Scream’ photos

Earlier this month, the official Twitter page for upcoming slasher film Scream began a daily ritual of content sharing known as #12ScreamsForTheHolidays — starting on Dec. 12 and continuing to Dec 24. For every day in-between, the Twitter account has given “gifts” to its followers, and these can range anywhere from exclusive podcasts to cooking recipes.

Today, Dec 23. marks Day 11 of #12ScreamsForTheHolidays and the Scream crew has released some preview images that feature Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers, David Arquette as Dwight “Dewey” Riley, Dylan Minnette as Wes Hicks, Jack Quaid as Richie Kirsch and Melissa Barrera as Sam Carpenter. Additionally, followers have gained a closer look at the Ghostface costume that looks identical to the original but somehow more sleek and polished. A true classic never goes out of style.

Check out the tweet below.

On Day 11 of #12ScreamsForTheHolidays, we give you 1 Gale in a 🩸 red pant suit, 4 speculating suspects, and a Ghostface in Woodsboro ready to 🔪. #ScreamMovie

In Scream, the culprit could be anyone — more than ever — and the stakes are high as to who could be terrorizing Woodsboro so many years after the initial killings. The official slogan for the Scream poster reads: “It’s always someone you know” and bets have been placed as to the identity of the Ghostface killer. Sidney, Gale and Dewey, the main trio, have all been placed under heavy suspicion. As more content releases prior to the release date, fans can take a “stab” in the dark and make some predictions for themselves.

Scream is scheduled for release in theaters worldwide on January 14, 2022.