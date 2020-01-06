Walking Dead EP Says Rick Grimes Movie Will Be Very Different

Andrew Lincoln’s first Walking Dead movie will be bigger and bolder than its TV counterpart.

That’s according to Scott Gimple, who sat down with Entertainment Weekly to discuss the future of Rick Grimes, whose time wandering this zombie wasteland is far from over – as a matter of fact, it’s just getting started.

Mind you, Gimple naturally refrained from divulging too much, too soon with regards to the first of three planned Walking Dead movies, but he did stress that Rick’s cinematic adventure will be much, much different than the TV series. Don’t expect a prolonged episode of TWD; rather, Gimple and Co. have vowed to deliver “something special,” a story that will truly warrant a trip to the nearest theater.

Via EW:

The scale is bigger and the budget is bigger, and it’s The Walking Dead, but heightened, both in the narrative themes, but also in just what we see onscreen. I say heightened, but I should also say it’s also very different. It’s not going to be the exact same thing we saw on television, just larger. We are going in some wild new directions. We really want to deliver [the fans] something special, something worth their trip to the movies. We’re trying to be very deliberate and deliver something new. We’re going to be filling that screen with a brand new world.

Gimple also confirmed that, as of yet, AMC is yet to appoint a director for its first Walking Dead movie, which isn’t all that surprising given the studio has not one, not two, but three installments of the Walking Dead franchise lined up for 2020. So while viewers are waiting for season 10b with bated breath, there’s also Fear The Walking Dead and the newfangled World Beyond series to consider, so fans will have plenty to *ahem* chew on over the coming 12 months.

And it all begins next month. The Walking Dead season 10 returns to our screens on Sunday, February 23rd with “Squeeze,” in which “the collected communities are reluctantly respecting the new borderlines being imposed on them.”

And Rick Grimes? There’s currently no ETA for his cinematic debut, but we’ll be bringing you all the latest as more information comes to light.