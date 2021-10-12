The Walking Dead Star Really Wants To Play This Marvel Superhero

Nearly every actor in Hollywood who exists underneath the A-list would jump at the chance of boarding the Marvel Cinematic Universe should the opportunity come their way, and with no less than 31 film and television projects currently in development, there’s going to be plenty of roles opening up on both the big screen and Disney Plus.

Phase Four is looking to strike the balance between legacy players and pushing the franchise forward into a brave new era, with more new faces set to debut than at any other point in MCU history. The Walking Dead and Sons of Anarchy star Ryan Hurst has now thrown his hat into the ring for one hero in particular, as you can see below.

Sentry is a relatively new hero, having only been introduced into Marvel Comics in 2000, but he’s long since been established as one of the mythology’s most powerful beings. Robert Reynolds was once Earth’s beloved resident superhero, who was forced to wipe his very existence from the planet’s collective consciousness.

He also has a supervillain living inside of him, with the creature known as the Void acting as the evil to Sentry‘s good. It’s an interesting dynamic, one that would offer a challenging performance should the character ever be brought to live-action, and at least Marvel knows it has somebody more than willing to play the part should it end up becoming available.