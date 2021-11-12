The Wayans Family Trends As Fans Try And Decide The Funniest Member
If you’ve been anywhere near a theater, television screen or streaming service at any point during the last quarter of a century, then the chances are exceedingly high that you’ve bumped into at least one member of the Wayans family.
Out of the ten children born to supermarket manager Howell Stouten Wayans and his wife Elvira Alethia between 1956 and 1972, almost all of them have sought to build an entertainment career, and we’re now at the stage where the second generation takeover could be on the cards.
Oldest sibling Dwayne Wayans is a writer and composer, Keenen Ivory is a well-known filmmaker, while Kim, Marlon, Shawn, Damon and his son Damon Jr. have all gained at least some measure of mainstream success for their exploits in front of the camera. As you can see below, all it took was one tweet to have the entire clan trending on Twitter as fans debated their individual and collective merits.
Unsurprisingly, it was hard for social media to come to a conclusion when there’s just so many to choose from, which probably isn’t helped by the fact that many of the Wayans brood have starred in just as many terrible movies and TV shows as they have good ones, although that’s entirely a matter of personal preference.