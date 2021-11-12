The Wayans Family Trends As Fans Try And Decide The Funniest Member

If you’ve been anywhere near a theater, television screen or streaming service at any point during the last quarter of a century, then the chances are exceedingly high that you’ve bumped into at least one member of the Wayans family.

Out of the ten children born to supermarket manager Howell Stouten Wayans and his wife Elvira Alethia between 1956 and 1972, almost all of them have sought to build an entertainment career, and we’re now at the stage where the second generation takeover could be on the cards.

Oldest sibling Dwayne Wayans is a writer and composer, Keenen Ivory is a well-known filmmaker, while Kim, Marlon, Shawn, Damon and his son Damon Jr. have all gained at least some measure of mainstream success for their exploits in front of the camera. As you can see below, all it took was one tweet to have the entire clan trending on Twitter as fans debated their individual and collective merits.

Who is the funniest Wayans sibling to you? pic.twitter.com/fqUNoGVVH6 — ᑕᕼ!ᒪᗪᒪᗴSs ᘜ🅰ᗰᗷIᑎ0🥶 (@itzwhatevaj0e) November 11, 2021

Damon and Marlon for me but definitely Damon for this scene alone 🤣🤣😭 pic.twitter.com/pNV8HMRaCl — ♊️Nene P. (@Nene_689) November 12, 2021

This part right here 😂 pic.twitter.com/9Y8KAIqdUl — graham (@fwjigg) November 12, 2021

Idk has to depend on 2, so really both are tied! Keenan is slept on though! — Paradise Angel (@angelparadisexo) November 12, 2021

Not sure but it’s definitely not these guys pic.twitter.com/kZQJrvNd0V — Jordon (@Offbrandjcole) November 12, 2021

Does this one count? pic.twitter.com/3036KHIcwm — vic navarrete (@vic_navarrete_) November 12, 2021

Til this day, Marlon fake screaming & crying & jumping on the casket of SEANS TEACHER WHO JUST DIED 😭😭on the Wayans Bros stands as 1 of my most dying laffin moments of all time 😭😭…it’s Marlon for me no question…HE GOES THERE w/the theatrics, just keep going til he gets laff — Regular Timeline Hank (@hanx3sports) November 11, 2021

Unsurprisingly, it was hard for social media to come to a conclusion when there’s just so many to choose from, which probably isn’t helped by the fact that many of the Wayans brood have starred in just as many terrible movies and TV shows as they have good ones, although that’s entirely a matter of personal preference.