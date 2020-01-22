Home / movies

Netflix Subscribers Freaking Out Over Witcher Anime Film Announcement

How do you adopt a sprawling eight-novel saga into a TV show? Well, you begin with a riveting drama headed up by the likes of Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Freya Allan (Princess Ciri), and Anya Chalotra (Yennefer of Vengerberg), and then you spin out multiple stories in the form of anime films.

That appears to be Netflix’s approach to The Witcher, after the online streaming giant confirmed plans to push ahead with Nightmare of the Wolf, which is to be helmed by showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and writer Beau DeMayo. They’ll join forces with South Korean animation giant Studio Mir, famous for its work on Netflix’s Voltron: Legendary Defender and The Legend of Korra series.

And sure enough, there’s a palpable sense of excitement swirling around The Witcher fanbase, as though Yennefer herself just cast some sort of enchantment spell. Don’t believe us? Here’s a collection of the best reactions from Twitter, as Netflix subscribers begin counting down the days until Nightmare of the Wolf premieres.

And two more reactions, just for good measure:

We should stress that there’s been no mention of a firm release date for The Witcher‘s anime spinoff. Ditto for the potential involvement of Cavill, Allan, and Chalotra, whose respective performances have helped bring The Witcher to life like never before.

Indeed, the sheer popularity of Netflix’s fantasy-fueled drama is there for all to see, given the debut season was watched by a staggering 76 million households in its first month. So, it should come as no surprise that Netflix has issued the green-light for Nightmare of the Wolf, which will seemingly explore a “powerful new threat facing the Continent.” So many questions, so few answers.

The Witcher season 2 will be with us at some point in 2021.

