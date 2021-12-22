‘The Witcher’ Season 2 draws massive viewing figures on Netflix

Even though Season 2 of The Witcher premiered on Netflix the same day that Spider-Man: No Way Home came to domestic theaters, subscribers clearly found the time to binge all eight episodes of the smash hit fantasy series, while also contributing a fair chunk of change to the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster’s jaw-dropping $260 million debut.

The first run became the platform’s most-watched original series ever back in December 2019, and it’s since served as the basis for a sprawling franchise that saw animated prequel Nightmare of the Wolf arrive earlier this year, while prequel Blood Origin‘s teaser trailer was dropped into the Season 2 finale as a mid-credits surprise.

That’s without even mentioning that Season 3 for Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia has already been confirmed, along with another show aimed at children and families, on top of a second animated feature. To the surprise of nobody, then, Netflix has revealed the impressive figures for The Witcher‘s return.

In the space of just 72 hours, The Witcher racked up over 142 million minutes of streaming, almost 100 million more than the show in second place, which was ironically the first season. Having topped the most-watched list in 80 countries as well, the monster slayer is back with a vengeance.