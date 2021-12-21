‘The Witcher’ tops the Netflix most-watched list in 80 countries

Netflix subscribers have been tossing their coin all over the place this weekend, giddy at the excitement of seeing Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia finally make his long-awaited return to the screen in Season 2 of The Witcher.

The first season wound up rocketing onto the platform’s most-watched list ahead of the latest batch of episodes debuting on Friday, with subscribers immersing themselves back into their first visit to the Continent, before Geralt growled his way into their hearts and minds all over again.

Having been usurped as Netflix’s biggest original series ever by Bridgerton and then Squid Game, The Witcher is looking to reclaim its position at the top of the pile, and it’s already off to a solid start. As per FlixPatrol, Season 2 landed right at the summit of the most-watched list in no less than 80 countries around the world.

While that isn’t as many as the 85 nations that propelled the final installment of Money Heist to number one, it’s nonetheless an impressive return for The Witcher. Now that Netflix has changed its model to reveal weekly ratings based on cumulative hours streamed, we’ll have a much better idea by this time next week of just how big the show’s return really is.