‘Money Heist’ tops Netflix most-watched list in 85 countries

It was a bittersweet moment for Money Heist fans on Friday as they tuned in for the last batch of episodes, finally bringing the twisting and turning adventures of the Professor and his crew to a close as the second part of the fifth season arrived on Netflix.

On the plus side, the streaming service has no intention of giving up on the property, with spinoff Berlin having already been announced last week, while the in-development Korean remake signed Squid Game‘s Park Hae-soo to play the role that was originated by Pedro Alonso in the Spanish phenomenon.

We knew that the end of the road for Money Heist would be a hit, but FlixPatrol reports that it comfortably blew the climactic Season 3 of Lost in Space out of the water by topping the most-watched list in no less than 85 countries around the world.

To put that into perspective, $200 million blockbuster Red Notice became the platform’s biggest original film ever in less than three weeks, and the globetrotting caper nabbed the number one spot in 88 markets in its opening weekend, so Money Heist isn’t all that far behind. The gripping crime thriller may be finished in its original form, but the show has gone out with an impressive bang.