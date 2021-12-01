‘Squid Game’ star signs on for Korean ‘Money Heist’ remake

It was only a matter of time before Netflix started cannibalizing itself, and based on recent developments, it looks as though Korea is setting the precedent.

Last month it was revealed that Night Teeth‘s Adam Randall had signed on to helm an English-language remake of Time to Hunt, which marked the very first time the platform had ever dipped into its own back catalogue for inspiration. Now, we’ve got a star from the streamer’s biggest show ever locked in to play a major role in the Korean remake of another episodic phenomenon.

As per Deadline, Squid Game‘s Park Hae-soo will play Berlin in a brand new spin on Money Heist, which has become one of the most-watched recurring originals in Netflix history since the company stepped in to make the Spanish crime thriller series one of its top exclusive priorities.

The final batch of Money Heist episodes arrive this coming Friday, but as one door closes, another opens. Korean projects have become increasingly popular on Netflix thanks to the one-two punch of Squid Game and Hellbound, with four of the ten top shows last week hailing from the country.

By that metric, if you take a recognizable name from Squid Game and parachute them into a localized version of Money Heist, success is virtually guaranteed.