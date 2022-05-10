The Wongtourage still demanding their hero gets his own MCU spinoff

The franchise is famed for giving the people what they want, so why not?

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness might be an ambitiously chaotic Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster that disregards the rules of alternate realities to jump between worlds with reckless abandon to deliver fan service on an epic scale, but that hasn’t stopped fans from praising the down-to-earth and stoic Wong at every turn.

Having already been established as the early front-runner for stealth MVP of Phase Four after his cameo appearances in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Spider-Man: No Way Home, Benedict Wong’s Sorcerer Supreme only continues to grow more popular among supporters of the long-running superhero series.

Barely a day goes past anymore without the Wongtourage demanding their man gets either a standalone movie or a Disney Plus show of his own, and those calls have only grown louder after the actor admitted we should “wait and see what Marvel does”.

Hopefully soon. Wong deserves it. If Agatha can get a spin off from WandaVision, Wong can get his own show. — EclecticEzra (@EzraIannucci) May 9, 2022

I want a Wong spin off tv show — james powell (@jamespowell363) May 9, 2022

I want to see the spin off where Wong and Doctor Strange are living in a flat in a South London tower block. Strange does children's parties and Wong flogs Blue Rat. — GroundhoppingGirl (@GrndhoppingGrl) May 8, 2022

We need a spin off of wong as sorcerer supreme🙏 — jeff (@jeihof) May 7, 2022

We want a wong trilogy and then a spinoff 9 season show https://t.co/Lf4hOfO5ov — aføøf 군대 era (@uhhfifefuntoo) May 7, 2022

Unlike many of his MCU contemporaries who operate under their own set of rules and restrictions, Wong can literally show up anywhere and it would make complete sense. All he has do to is open up a portal and introduce himself as the Sorcerer Supreme, and that’s all the exposition that’s needed.

Kevin Feige is famed for listening to his audience and regularly giving them exactly what they want, so it’s highly likely the company’s chief creative officer is more than aware that the growing calls to put Wong front and center in his own project are beginning to reach deafening levels in the aftermath of the Doctor Strange sequel.