‘The worst filmography any movie star has ever had’: An ill-judged debate ends with Ryan Reynolds being put through the meat grinder

The argument over which Chris can be named as Hollywood’s best has been one raging for years that hasn’t shown any signs of naming a definitive winner other than the fact it won’t be Mr. Pratt, but pitting Ryan Reynolds against Ryan Gosling has brutally seen the latter declared the victor.
In what turned out to be a surprisingly one-sided pummeling, an innocuous question over the ruling Ryan of the industry quickly morphed into the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Deadpool being widely lambasted for his insistence that he repeatedly play thinly-veiled versions of himself over and over and over again, a far cry from Barbie‘s Ken being able to disappear into virtually every role he plays.
It’s a little harsh considering Reynolds is an indisputable A-list superstar and business savant that keeps himself plenty occupied with his many extracurricular activities including a gin company, mobile service provider, soccer team, and marketing agency to name but four, although it admittedly isn’t a stretch to call Gosling the better actor in terms of nothing but range, versatility, and dramatic chops.
On the other side of the coin, Reynolds’ work in Buried and The Voices is nothing short of phenomenal, and proof that he’s got many more strings to his bow than being the wisecracking, sardonic, and quick-witted hero that’s become his bread and butter for well over a decade and counting.
There’s no harm in being deemed an inferior thespian to Ryan Gosling, but some of the outraged responses have been scathing to say the least.