‘The worst filmography any movie star has ever had’: An ill-judged debate ends with Ryan Reynolds being put through the meat grinder

The argument over which Chris can be named as Hollywood’s best has been one raging for years that hasn’t shown any signs of naming a definitive winner other than the fact it won’t be Mr. Pratt, but pitting Ryan Reynolds against Ryan Gosling has brutally seen the latter declared the victor.

In what turned out to be a surprisingly one-sided pummeling, an innocuous question over the ruling Ryan of the industry quickly morphed into the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Deadpool being widely lambasted for his insistence that he repeatedly play thinly-veiled versions of himself over and over and over again, a far cry from Barbie‘s Ken being able to disappear into virtually every role he plays.

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Ryan Reynolds might have the worst filmography any movie star has ever had, it's jarring to look at as a whole, and it has never once felt like he deserved better roles https://t.co/g36Em6y96x — John Frankensteiner (@JFrankensteiner) September 28, 2023

Ryan Reynolds entire career is just aping comedic style of The Office and The Office sucks. — Ddubz (@Dvdubbz) September 29, 2023

Gosling obviously, Ryan Reynolds is only famous because he has a curated social media presence https://t.co/uWf13bPE0O — Kiera Marie (@Kiera_MarieF) September 29, 2023

Proud to say I have never seen a single movie that Ryan Reynolds has been in. I had a hunch so I looked at his filmography, and every single film looks like total trash that I would jump into a skip full of burning bums to avoid seeing. https://t.co/0YvHOIdrQP — Gerg Floberts-Ravell 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@DataGregr) September 29, 2023

well. one of these men acts and the other is ryan reynolds so https://t.co/vpBrxDJm2L — nix (@nixcrvss) September 29, 2023

It’s a little harsh considering Reynolds is an indisputable A-list superstar and business savant that keeps himself plenty occupied with his many extracurricular activities including a gin company, mobile service provider, soccer team, and marketing agency to name but four, although it admittedly isn’t a stretch to call Gosling the better actor in terms of nothing but range, versatility, and dramatic chops.

On the other side of the coin, Reynolds’ work in Buried and The Voices is nothing short of phenomenal, and proof that he’s got many more strings to his bow than being the wisecracking, sardonic, and quick-witted hero that’s become his bread and butter for well over a decade and counting.

There’s no harm in being deemed an inferior thespian to Ryan Gosling, but some of the outraged responses have been scathing to say the least.