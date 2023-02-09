The worst-reviewed DC movie there’s ever been fittingly boasts one of cinema’s all-time cringiest scenes

No matter what happens under James Gunn and Peter Safran’s watch, there can’t be any way imaginable that the new and improved DCU puts out anything that even comes close to being as bad as 2004’s infamous Catwoman.

Perhaps the most galling thing about the disastrous box office bomb is that even though it lost a fortune by failing to recoup its $100 million budget, it still spent over a dozen years reigning as the highest-grossing superhero movie with a female lead character until Patty Jenkins, Gal Gadot, and Wonder Woman came along.

Image via Warner Bros.

An eight percent Rotten Tomatoes score ties it with 1984’s Supergirl as the worst-reviewed DC film there’s ever been, but Halle Berry’s Razzie-winning showcase holds the advantage due to an abhorrent 18 percent user rating, compared to Helen Slater’s 26 percent, so it’s not like one’s blowing the other out of the water.

As fate would have it, one of the worst blockbusters in the history of cinema has become the focal point of a Reddit debate trying to name the single worst scene that’s ever been committed to celluloid, with the pertinent question being asked if the cringeworthy basketball showcase can truly be called the bottom of the barrel when it comes to the moving image.

If it isn’t, then it’s pretty damn close, but it might not even be the weakest moment in Catwoman depending on how you feel about virtually ever minute of a terrible take on an icon that decided to have one of the printed page’s most legendary female protagonists do battle with an evil moisturizer.