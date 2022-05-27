There aren’t enough hours in the day for fans with ‘Obi-Wan’, ‘Stranger Things’, and ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ out now
Don’t be surprised if many employers are left short-staffed today, with three major new film and television projects that almost demand to be seen as soon as possible having arrived at the exact same time to take up what promises to be at least 12 hours of a busy, busy Friday.
On the theatrical front, Top Gun: Maverick has soared into theaters on the back of phenomenal reviews painting it as one of 2022’s best movies regardless of genre, not to mention one of the finest action blockbusters to come along in… well, since the last time Tom Cruise headlined an action blockbuster in Mission: Impossible – Fallout.
Two rival streaming services are also going head-to-head with a pair of supremely heavy hitters, even if Disney Plus went and got the jump on Netflix by releasing the first two episodes of Star Wars miniseries Obi-Wan Kenobi just before the long-awaited debut of Stranger Things 4.
As you can see below, fans aren’t quite sure what to do with themselves given the bumper bonanza of high-profile offerings all arriving at exactly the same time, leaving them in the tricky position of trying to decide on a watch order.
You can guarantee that both episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi, the first seven installments of Stranger Things 4, and all 131 minutes of Top Gun: Maverick will have been devoured by the end of the day by a whole lot of people, but it’s all downhill from there as the content dries up across the rest of the weekend.