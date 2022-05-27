Don’t be surprised if many employers are left short-staffed today, with three major new film and television projects that almost demand to be seen as soon as possible having arrived at the exact same time to take up what promises to be at least 12 hours of a busy, busy Friday.

On the theatrical front, Top Gun: Maverick has soared into theaters on the back of phenomenal reviews painting it as one of 2022’s best movies regardless of genre, not to mention one of the finest action blockbusters to come along in… well, since the last time Tom Cruise headlined an action blockbuster in Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

Two rival streaming services are also going head-to-head with a pair of supremely heavy hitters, even if Disney Plus went and got the jump on Netflix by releasing the first two episodes of Star Wars miniseries Obi-Wan Kenobi just before the long-awaited debut of Stranger Things 4.

As you can see below, fans aren’t quite sure what to do with themselves given the bumper bonanza of high-profile offerings all arriving at exactly the same time, leaving them in the tricky position of trying to decide on a watch order.

Top Gun Maverick, Obi-Wan, Stranger Things all in a 24 hour span.. My god I’m bricked up. — Nick (@iCuhRupt) May 27, 2022

It's a start to a good weekend. I went and saw Top Gun: Maverick tonight. Just finished up both episodes of Obi-Wan, and I might just roll on into S4 of Stranger Things. — Cinch/Alt – Jurassic Marsh (@MartianMarsh_) May 27, 2022

coming home from TOP GUN: MAVERICK only to find OBI-WAN ready to stream before STRANGER THINGS 4 drops is a level of pop-culture bliss I haven’t experienced since before the pandemic — Brendan Hodges (@metaplexmovies) May 27, 2022

Obi-Wan Kenobi series, Stranger Things and Top Gun Maverick. This weekend going to be lit 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/EvCBLnFrgO — Merch Lasso (@kylixdesigns) May 27, 2022

This week Obi-wan kenobi, Stranger things Season 4 Volume 1, Top Gun Maverick, Next week Peaky blinders Season 6 Finale, and that 1 ms marvel show also that and then July we get Thor love and thunder and then Stranger things Volume 2? And then In August we get she-hulk damn — gavvvvvrl (@gavvvvvrl) May 27, 2022

TOP GUN: MAVERICK



STRANGER THINGS 4: PART 1



OBI-WAN, Episode 1 & 2



THE BOB’S BURGERS MOVIE



All things coming out this weekend and all things I will not have time to watch until later. 😔 — Justin Camuso-Stall (@TheReelJerstin) May 27, 2022

We got Obi-Wan, Stranger Things, and Top Gun: Maverick this weekend. Perfect timing for gray May. 🤓 — T🌻 (@taylurrrrp) May 27, 2022

The Obi-Wan show, Top Gun:Maverick, Stranger Things all drop or premiere this holiday weekend. Have fun, stay safe and let’s hear what you’re most excited for! — Crews & Clout (@CrewsClout) May 27, 2022

You can guarantee that both episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi, the first seven installments of Stranger Things 4, and all 131 minutes of Top Gun: Maverick will have been devoured by the end of the day by a whole lot of people, but it’s all downhill from there as the content dries up across the rest of the weekend.