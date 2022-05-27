Good news, for those on or off the high ground — Disney Plus’ Obi-Wan Kenobi is here, and it’s here early.

In a tweet at the 11th hour, the series’ official Twitter account revealed that the first two episodes will be arriving on the streaming service three hours earlier than expected, at 9 pm PT.

The time for #ObiWanKenobi has arrived…early.



Start streaming the first two episodes on @DisneyPlus TONIGHT at 9PM PT. pic.twitter.com/5gKVNzRovq — Obi-Wan Kenobi (@obiwankenobi) May 27, 2022

After premiering at LucasFilm’s studio showcase earlier today (May 27), the first two episodes will be old news by the time the original release time of 12 am PT rolls around.

While there’s nothing confirmed, it would seem that the decision was made so the series, which Disney Plus has spent a long time promoting, wouldn’t have to compete as much with Netflix’s own sci-fi juggernaut, Stranger Things 4.

Watch the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi now via Disney Plus.

