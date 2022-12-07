There may be a future yet for one of the MCU’s most pointless one-and-done characters

It might rank as the worst-reviewed and lowest-grossing entry in the quartet, but there’s a lot of Marvel Cinematic Universe fans out there who hold Avengers: Age of Ultron in the highest regard.

Joss Whedon’s second stab at wrangling Earth’s Mightiest Heroes together against a shared threat may not boast the wow factor that came from seeing the gang get together for the first time in the opening installment, nor does it deal with universe-threatening stakes like its successors Infinity War and Endgame, but it does at least mark the last time the original six worked together as a cohesive unit, a legacy that’s been secured forevermore.

via Marvel Studios

Age of Ultron isn’t all sunshine and roses, though, with the addition of Claudia Kim’s Dr. Helen Cho creating plenty of canonical confusion in the aftermath. The geneticist was clearly close with the Avengers seeing as she was invited to their “we saved the world again” party, and played a key role in the creation of Vision – who has since gone on to become a major player in the MCU – but then she simply vanished; never to be seen, heard from, or mentioned ever again.

On top of that, the comic books have established her as the mother of Amadeus Cho, a fan favorite who ends up becoming the Hulk. With that in mind, Redditors have been debating whether or not there’s a place for Helen moving forward, and while the jury remains out, the seemingly-inevitable introduction of her canonical son would definitely open a door.

After all, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law introduced the notion that anyone can be transformed into a giant green rage monster with the right know-how, so if Amadeus is on his way to the MCU eventually as we’ve been hearing for years, then the franchise wouldn’t need to look far to find his onscreen mom, and it would also tie back to Age of Ultron in hugely satisfying fashion.