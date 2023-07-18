‘There’s a lot of humor’: Brie Larson warns ‘The Marvels’ won’t be as traumatic as ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

The tone of the MCU’s offerings this year has been rather all over the place, as we’ve jumped from the sheer goofiness of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania to the heart-rending rollercoaster that was Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to the gritty thriller of Secret Invasion. Well, it sounds like The Marvels will once again be trying something different as Carol Danvers herself Brie Larson is teasing that the Captain Marvel sequel might be much funnier than we’re expecting.

Captain Marvel was a fun ride, sure, but it wasn’t exactly one of Marvel’s biggest laugh riots, so we weren’t necessarily going into The Marvels anticipating a yuk-fest. Nevertheless, Larson stressed while talking to Entertainment Weekly to promote the movie that the amount of laughs she shared on set with co-stars Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau) and Iman Vellani (Kamala Khan) will be reflected in what ends up on screen. As she explained:

“It doesn’t have to be intense and heavy. There’s a lot of humor. I think this movie’s very funny, and we laughed a lot while making it.”

The three leads opened up to EW about how they bonded while filming, with the trio initially playing a lot of Uno in between takes before Larson started making her own pizzas in her trailer and dishing them out for the cast and crew each day on set.

In the movie itself, the additional humor is likely due to Carol, who’s one of the more straight-laced heroes in the MCU, being reluctantly paired with a couple of new allies. In particular, it’s easy to imagine Ms. Marvel doing her best impression of Spider-Man in Avengers: Infinity War when she’s thrown into an adventure in space and teams up with her idol.

As we all know, Marvel productions don’t always get the tone of its sense of humor exactly right — need I remind you of anything to do with M.O.D.O.K. — but with any luck The Marvels won’t suffer from this problem and will pleasantly surprise us once it arrives in theaters this November 10. Test audiences certainly seem to like it, anyway.