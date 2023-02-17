There’s a very serious reason why this Marvel mainstay wasn’t invited back for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

Warning: This article contains depictions of sexual abuse.

If you’ve seen Quantumania already, then you know there’s one character from the first two films who’s conspicuously absent from the proceeds – Scott Lang’s getaway driver Dave, better known as the rapper T.I. The reason he’s missing isn’t a great one, either.

Back in the early part of 2021, T.I. — whose real name is Clifford Joseph Harris, Jr. — was facing some pretty serious sexual abuse allegations along with his wife and fellow musician Tameka “Tiny” Harris. The couple was accused of forcibly drugging, abusing, and intimidating a number of women.

He denied the charges fairly forcefully on Instagram but the damage was apparently done because he’s nowhere to be found in the movie. They also denied the allegations at the time through a lawyer, per The Hollywood Reporter.

“Clifford (T.I.) and Tameka Harris (Tiny) deny in the strongest possible terms these unsubstantiated and baseless allegations. We are confident that if these claims are thoroughly and fairly investigated, no charges will be forthcoming.”

Of course, February of that year coincided with the filming of Quantumania, so regardless of the veracity of the claims it was not a good look for Marvel. In March an attorney named Tyrone A. Blackburn said more than 30 “women, survivors and witnesses” were providing corroborating evidence that the couple were guilty of “forced drugging, kidnapping, rape and intimidation” over a 15-year period.

By May, the LAPD had an open investigation against the couple, with one woman who claims she was assaulted in 2005 being the centerpiece of the case.

The woman said she accepted a drink from Tiny and then was assaulted by T.I. right before she threw up and blacked out, according to the Los Angeles Times. Another woman said she had non-consensual sex with the couple after a drink in 2010. The couple’s reality show The Family Hustle was also cancelled at the time.

Eventually, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office declined to bring charges for both cases because they fall outside of the statute of limitations. The couple said they wanted to put it behind them and that the accusations were “meritless.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is in theaters now. Reviews are mediocre. Maybe that’s because there’s no T.I. in it? Just kidding, it’s just not that good of a movie.