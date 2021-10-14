These Are The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes We’ve Ever Seen

Celebrities always seem to own Halloween in a way that no one else can. With their unique, fan-favorite, and high-quality costumes, they show us again and again what it means to commit to a role, even if just for one night. Now that we’re in the thick of spooky season, there’s never been a better time to round up 10 of the greatest celebrity Halloween costumes we’ve seen over the years. They will delight you and maybe even inspire you if you’re still wondering which costume you might don for this year’s trick-or-treat festivities.

10. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom as Hillary and Bill Clinton (2016)

During the 2016 election season, Katy Perry was vocal about her support for Hillary Clinton. She took her support to the next level by using Halloween to dress up as the Democratic candidate and having her partner, actor Orlando Bloom, dress up as former President Bill Clinton. The couple even used prosthetics to make them look more like Hillary and Bill. With an “I’m With Her” button as the finishing touch, there was no question of who they were supposed to be. It was an all-in Halloween for this creative couple.

9. Kylie Jenner and Stormi as Stormy Weather (2018)

Obviously inspired by Stormi’s name, new mom Kylie decided to dress up with her daughter to create an adorable and memorable costume for both of them. It’s a cute pun, one that’s hard to accomplish, especially during Halloween when so many people try and fail. The puffy cloud dress would’ve been enough with Stormi on her hip, but the lightning bolt was the perfect addition to this out-of-the-box idea from Jenner.

8. Kim Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban as Cher and Sonny (2017)

With so many comparisons to Cher over the years, Kim Kardashian finally went the extra mile and dressed up as the icon for Halloween in 2017. With bestie Jonathan Cheban as the Sonny to her Cher, the pair looked adorable in the costumes that are nearly identical to their inspirations. From the big gold hoops to the pin-straight glossy hair, Kardashian nailed the look even before the costume. The high quality of the clothes made the costume that much better, not to mention that Jonathan’s mustache and wig are spot-on. The two fully committed and deserve all the applause.

7. Lizzo as the Fly on Mike Pence’s Head (2020)

It’s amazing how such a simple thing can turn into something so “memeable” and eventually an iconic Halloween costume, such as Lizzo’s costume from 2020. After all, it really is only a fly, but something about Lizzo editing herself onto Mike Pence’s head elevated the costume that much more. It’s simple and cute compared to some of the more complex ones we see from celebrities. Lizzo did a great job of mixing humor and fashion in this costume, especially given that she put it together in the midst of the pandemic.

6. Beyonce and Blue Ivy as Janet and Michael Jackson (2014)

Queen Bee decided to dress her and daughter, Blue Ivy, up as legendary siblings Janet and Michael Jackson. Apparently, Blue had somewhat of an obsession with the late King of Pop and Beyonce was into it. Blue is in a recreation of MJ’s American Music outfit while Beyonce is channeling Janet in her “Rhythm Nation” costume. From the sparkly gloves to Queen Bee’s key earrings, the accuracy is insane!

5. The Weeknd and Bella Hadid as Beetlejuice and Lydia Deetz (2018)

Back when The Weeknd and Bella Hadid were still dating, they had some of the best Halloween costumes around. This Beetlejuice one really hit the nail on the head in terms of accuracy and quality. Bella’s hair is incredible and both of their makeup jobs are practically flawless. If you look at them side by side with Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder, they look nearly identical, and while it’s a little scary, it’s appropriate for Halloween!

4. Charlie Cox and Tom Hiddleston as Loki and Daredevil (2019)

Not every actor gets to be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but Tom Hiddleston and Charlie Cox have both managed to make it happen. They even decided to switch characters for Halloween! Hiddleston is most well-known for his role as Loki, God of Mischief in the MCU, and has been a fan-favorite since his first appearance in 2011’s Thor. Cox played the title character in Daredevil on Netflix and has been vocal about wanting to reprise his role if the character should ever appear in the MCU. It’s kind of trippy to see actors playing different characters, even if it is just for Halloween. Still, these two did a great job!

3. Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, and Their Children as Characters from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (2019)

Neil Patrick Harris and his husband David Burtka are famous for going all-out each year on Halloween. With their twins, Harper and Gideon, they always come up with great family costumes. There were a lot to pick from, but something about the Willy Wonka characters was just so cute that they had to make the list! Having Harris play the creepy guy trying to buy his way into the factory was genius, especially when you figure that type-wise he’s more likely to play Wonka than Slugworth. Costumes that go the unexpected route are always a hit, and these ones did just that.

2. Gabrielle Union and Kaavia James Union Wade as Clovers Cheerleaders (2019)

One of Gabrielle Union’s most iconic roles is from Bring it On, the cheerleading movie about two rival squads and their competition with each other. In 2019, Union decided to bring the iconic character and costume back, this time with her daughter, Kaavia. It’s a sweet way to pay homage to a classic movie, especially one that you starred in. 10 out of 10 for this mama and daughter costume!

1. Joe Jonas as Sansa Stark (2019)

In 2019, Sophie Turner’s husband decided to dress up as the thing he loves most: her. With the signature red hair, Joe Jonas stepped out as Turner’s iconic Game of Thrones character Sansa Stark, AKA Queen of the North. It was nothing short of amazing, especially considering that Turner was with him dressed as an elephant.

The two have had other iconic looks, but something about dressing up as your spouse’s most well-known character from one of the greatest shows of all time is so incredible that this had to be one of the best celebrity Halloween costumes ever!