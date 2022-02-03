Netflix previewed its stack of must-see upcoming original movies today, with the release of a stunning new trailer and a boatload of sneak peek images. While there’s been a fair amount of hype for projects such as the Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans spy thriller The Gray Man and Knives Out 2, one that might’ve slipped under your radar until now is sci-fi comedy They Cloned Tyrone. You need to fix that, though, as it promises to be a high-concept, star-studded watch.

From the mind of director Juel Taylor (Creed II), who co-wrote the script with Tony Rettenmaier (The Light Thief), They Cloned Tyrone stars Star Wars veteran John Boyega in his first sci-fi gig since 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker. He’s joined by Netflix favorite Jamie Foxx and WandaVision and Candyman breakout Teyonah Parris. The first still from the movie showcases the trio posing in their eye-catching costumes in an elevator.

Official first look still of Teyonah Parris, Jamie Foxx and John Boyega in ‘THEY CLONED TYRONE’. pic.twitter.com/kebPwPyAyq — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 3, 2022

Described as a “pulpy, sci-fi mystery caper,” the film follows drug dealer Tyrone Fontaine (Boyega), pimp Slick Charles (Foxx), and sex worker Yo-Yo (Parris) as the unlikely trio that comes together to investigate a series of eerie events, alerting them to a nefarious conspiracy lurking directly beneath their hood. Boyega, who replaced Eternals actor Brian Tyree Henry after he had to drop out due to scheduling conflicts, has called this one a “stateside Attack the Block,” referencing his cult favorite British movie.

Foxx is set to lead another Netflix original flick this year: horror comedy Day Shift, in which he plays a blue-collar worker who’s secretly a vampire hunter. Boyega has two other movies on the way this year, namely thriller 892 and historical epic The Woman King. Parris, meanwhile, returns to the MCU in this November’s Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels.

They Cloned Tyrone has yet to be given a release date.