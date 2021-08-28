This 32 Year Old Tom Hanks Movie Is Dominating Disney+

It’s hard to imagine what cinema would look like without Tom Hanks as a part of it. Playing iconic roles in countless films like Forest Gump, Apollo 13, and Toy Story, he’s an actor with the ability to take on any role assigned to him and do it well. He didn’t win two Academy Awards, seven Emmy Awards, and even a Presidential Medal Of Freedom for no reason after all!

Still, it may surprise fans to learn that he once starred in a family-friendly comedic cop movie all the way back in 1989 that even inspired a Kollywood film called Naaigal Jaakirathai to be created in 2014. Right now, the original Turner & Hootch is the sixth most popular movie on all of Disney+.

“Det. Scott Turner (Tom Hanks) is an uptight, by-the-book police officer who hopes to leave his sleepy California town and work in the big city. When his friend Amos Reed (John McIntire), the proprietor of a junkyard, is killed, Turner reluctantly inherits the man’s dog. Realizing that the canine may be able to help him solve the murder case, Turner attempts to adjust to life with the big dog, resulting in much household destruction and unwelcome chaos.” Synopsis From Google

What make’s the film’s success particularly interesting is that it’s massively outperforming the Turner & Hootch television series that was released exclusively on Disney+ on July 21st, 2021. Those who want to check out the comedy classic can do so exclusively on the platform now.