This Action-Packed Michael Bay Series Is Dominating Streaming

Michael Bay’s Transformers saw a successful debut on HBO Max this month, and the series remains one of the most popular on streaming for today.

Released across South American markets, FlixPatrol reports that three of the five films premiered among the Top 10 movies on HBO’s streaming platform last week, where it’s only climbed the charts. Transformers, the first film in the series, was the fourth most popular film on HBO Max worldwide on Monday, while its sequel, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen holds the ninth spot. Transformers: The Last Knight also sits in the charts at number five.

Known for their visual effects, Bay’s action films are a reboot heavily inspired by the franchise of shows, comics, and toys first released in 1984. The series began in 2007, and Bay’s last entry as director was with 2017’s The Last Knight. Since then, Travis Knight directed 2018’s spin-off film Bumblebee, and Steven Caple Jr. is set to direct 2022’s Transformers: Rise of the Beast.

The Transformers films remain off streaming in the U.S.

FlixPatrol launched in April 2019. The site filters publicly available data on streaming services’ trending series and regional popularity, then analyzes the data using an algorithm that ranks best-performing TVs and movies. Services tracked include Netflix, HBO Max, and Google Play.