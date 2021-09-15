This BIPOC Lead Pixar Short Is Beating Out Almost Every Movie On Disney+

There’s no denying that Pixar Shorts, or Sparxshorts, are incredible. We may not have expected them to rise to the lauded status they have today when The Adventures of André & Wally B. was shown before Toy Story in select theaters back in 1995, but they certainly have a place in the animated pantheon now. Thanks to Disney+, most of these shorts are easier to watch today than ever before.

Now it seems that one of these shorts is so popular that Disney’s movies need to watch out. According to stats from FlixPatrol, one such short is the sixth most popular movie on the entire platform. Beating out huge blockbusters like Raya and the Last Dragon, Coco, and even Avengers: Infinity War, loads of viewers are tuning in to watch Twenty Something.

“Adulting can be hard. Some days you’re nailing it, while other days, you’re just a stack of kids hiding in a trench coat hoping no one notices. Gia finds herself in this exact scenario the night of her 21st birthday. This is a story about the insecurities of adulting and how we’re all just faking it till we make it.” Synopsis from Disney+

With amazing voice work from Kaylin Price, Ariana Brown, Aliyah Taylor, and more, it’s no wonder people are enjoying Twenty Something — though there’s no obvious reason for the short’s sudden surge in popularity. It would have made more sense for it to climb the charts when it was released back on September 10th but it’s good that people are seeing it now. Still, this isn’t the first time a short has surpassed Disney’s movies nor will it likely be the last.

Anyone that wants to see Aphton Corbin’s amazing directorial debut should check it out on Disney+ now.